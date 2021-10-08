Weber

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of radio veteran DALE WEBER, who passed away peacefully this week at age 84 in BLOOMINGTON, MN.

WEBER, a MINNESOTA BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME member, was a morning show host and a sales and station management executive for many years; he served as GM at KRSI-A-F and STORZ's WDGY-A (which he successfully took from Top 40 to Country in 1977) in the TWIN CITIES, then was named Western Group Manager for NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS and Pres. of SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/CHAMPAIGN, IL. He retired in 2002.

He is survived by son BRAD (JILL), stepchildren CHUCK FROST and CINDY FROST, daughter in-law DAWN and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife JOANNE, son STEVE, stepson BILL FROST and step-grandson JEREMY FROST.

A DALE WEBER tribute page has been created on FACEBOOK for radio friends to share photos and memories. It can be found here.

