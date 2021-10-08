Andre Torres

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) has hired noted Spotify executive ANDRE TORRES as SVP, Catalog Development and Marketing for their Recorded Music Global Catalog team . Based in LOS ANGELES, TORRES will report to KEVIN GORE, Pres., Global Catalog, Recorded Music.

In his new role, TORRES will lead one of WARNER RECORDED MUSIC’s catalog content development and marketing teams. Working closely with frontline labels and artists, he will strategize new catalog opportunities in A&R, content development, consumption, and marketing, including tailor-made digital and physical catalog campaigns.

TORRES' experience includes serving as Head of Catalog, Artist, and Label Partnerships, NORTH AMERICA, at SPOTIFY. He spent more than three years as VP/Urban Catalog at UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES (UME), where he oversaw the strategy and implementation of A&R, sales, branding, and marketing campaigns for urban music. And he spent 15 years as the founder, editor, and publisher of WAX POETICS, expanding the quarterly music magazine into a multi-tiered brand. He also served as Executive Editor for lyrics website, GENIUS.

GORE said, "We’re thrilled to have someone with ANDRE’s extensive streaming, label, and entrepreneurial experience joining our Global Catalog team. This is a role where being an expert in building narratives rooted in both deep knowledge of music history and the current cultural landscape is a must. ANDRE is that and more. He’s seen all sides of the business, and that experience will be vital as we continue to craft world-class, one-of-a-kind campaigns and projects that help our artists reach even more music fans around the world.”

TORRES added, “During my time at SPOTIFY, GENIUS, and, of course, WAX POETICS, I’ve been lucky to work with WARNER labels and get an up-close look at what an amazing job they’re doing for their artists. The WARNER MUSIC Global Catalog team is the top in the business, and they keep finding even more innovative and exciting ways to market their artists and their music, tell their stories, and build their global fanbases. I can’t overstate how excited I am to join the WARNER MUSIC family.”

« see more Net News