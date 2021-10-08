Back The Beat

JEWELRY TELEVISION (JTV) has partnered with the CMA FOUNDATION and the OPRY TRUST FUND for the "Back The Beat" campaign. This six-week-long fundraising effort aims to raise money for both the CMA FOUNDATION and the OPRY TRUST, which, respectively, support music education programs in schools and organizations, and help families in the Country music community that have been impacted by COVID-19 through assistance with utilities, living expenses and medical bills.

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with two great organizations – the CMA FOUNDATION and the OPRY TRUST – to benefit important programs and give back to the community at large,” said JTV CEO TIM MATTHEWS. “These organizations, like JTV, have strong culture and values. We’re honored to support the important work they are doing to provide families in need with life-changing financial assistance and support the next generation of musicians through grants that promote educational empowerment, all of which aligns with our core values at JTV.”

The campaign will run until NOVEMBER 15th with autographed memorabilia being auctioned off from LUKE COMBS, LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, THOMAS RHETT and more, as well as a commemorative Back the Beat keychain where 50% of the sale price will benefit the campaign. To donate, you can call JTV’s call center at (800) 619-3000, visit jtv.com/backthebeat or shop at jtvauctions.com.

