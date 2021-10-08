Hall of Fame

SUNY BROCKPORT Variety WBSU/BROCKPORT, NY is inducting six broadcasting veterans into its WBSU Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2022 includes PHILADELPHIA, CHICAGO, DALLAS, HOUSTON, and SOUTH FLORIDA host PAUL BARSKY; Former XM SATELLITE RADIO Rock programmer and former PD and host at several stations including WYNF/TAMPA, WLUP, WWBZ, and WRCX/CHICAGO, WFYV/JACKSONVILLE, and KKLZ/LAS VEGAS CHARLIE LOGAN; engineer HARRY GOLDBERG; WBZA (98.9 THE BUZZ)/ROCHESTER morning host SANDY WATERS; Hip Hop WDKX/ROCHESTER morning host TARIQ SPENCE; and NEWS 12 NEW YORK Sports Anchor and NEW YORK KNICKS and RANGERS studio host PAT O’KEEFE.

An induction ceremony will be held on APRIL 2nd, paired with last year's class, the ceremony of which was delayed due to the pandemic.

« see more Net News