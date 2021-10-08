Debuts October 11th

AUDACY's Hot AC WMHX (MIX 105.1)/MADISON, WI, has added THE JUBAL SHOW to their lineup starting OCTOBER 11th, 2021. The show will air weekdays from 6a to 10a (CT).

SVP and Market Manager/AUDACY MADISON, ANDREA HANSEN said, “We have been looking at JUBAL for years and watching how he makes game-changing radio. We are very excited to welcome him to host mornings on MIX 105.1. The MIX listener has been craving a show like JUBAL and we’re ecstatic to deliver what they want each weekday.”

JUBAL added, “We are psyched to be the new morning show on MIX 105.1. Thanks to CHASE DANIELS and AUDACY for giving us the opportunity to partner with them. We can’t wait to make MADISON laugh every morning.”

The new MIX 105.1 weekday lineup is as follows.

6a–10a: THE JUBAL SHOW

10a–3p: MEGAN

3p–7p: CHRIS MICHAELS

8p-12a: THE ADAM BOMB SHOW





