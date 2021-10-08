Sold

COWLEY COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits KSOK-A-K277CK (103.3 THE MIX)/ARKANSAS CITY, KS and Country KSOK-F/WINFIELD, KS to DOXA WAVE, LLC for $275,000 ($50,000 deposit, $175,000 cash at closing, $50,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, receiver BRYAN BYRNES (WBGX-A/HARVEY, IL, parameters at variance due to change in tower impedance caused by addition of co-located FM translator); COME TOGETHER PRODUCTIONS, INC. (WMBT-LP/GAINESVILLE, FL, alternate site after being evicted); ZIP2, LLC (WKGE-A/JOHNSTOWN, PA, omnidirectional at reduced power from single tower due to extensive damage to towers and transmitter, plus financial difficulties due to COVID-19); THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO (WMBU/FOREST, MS, low power due to major transmission system failure); FIRST STATE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (WPTF-A and WKIX-A/RALEIGH, NC, reduced power to allow diplexing); and PEACE AND JUSTICE NETWORK OF SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KVSJ-F/TRACY, CA, reduced facilities while construction permit is built out) applied for STAs.

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION requested a Silent STA for WCAR-A/LIVONIA, MI due to a transmitter fire.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (WCBW-F/EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, relocating antenna to different spot on building roof) and BASE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (WSGH/LEWISVILLE, NC, transmitter repairs) applied for extensions of their Silent STAs.

And SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of W216CN/CHILLICOTHE, OH to WLOH RADIO COMPANY for $30,000. The primary station is Christian Rock WUFM (RADIOU)/COLUMBUS, OH. The buyer owns Country WLOH-A (WOLF COUNTRY RADIO)/LANCASTER, OH.

