The GRAMMY MUSEUM has just announced its latest schedule of in-person public programs featuring NAS, MARSHMELLO and WOLF ALICE, among others.

NAS & HIT-BOY will be interviewed on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19th at 7p (PT), as they detail what makes them one of the most successful rapper/producer combinations in hip-hop.

"A Conversation With MARSHMELLO," taking place on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7:30p (PT) will find the DJ/producer discussing his career and recent collaborations.

WOLF ALICE will be the latest subjects of THE DROP, on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 7p (PT), for a film screening, discussion and performance by the band.

A SPOTLIGHT on country artist ELVIE SHANE is slated for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st at 7:30p (PT), performing and talking about his viral hit, "My Boy," and debut album, "Backslider."

Previously announced events include "All Things Must Pass Away: HARRISON, CLAPTON And Other Assorted Love Songs," on MONDAY, OCTOBER 18th, and, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd, "Top Rankin' The O.N. KLUB & Birth Of The L.A. Ska Boom," with club founder HOWARD PAAR, LAURENCE FISHBURNE, FISHBONE's NORWOOD FISHER, and members of the UNTOUCHABLES, who will perform along with legendary ska band THE BOXBOYS (their first performance in 40 years, featuring longtime music publishing exec and LONG RYDERS founding member GREG SOWDERS on drums).

