Mark Maurer (Photo: Facebook)

MARK MAURER, Voice Imaging Officer/Narrator for MAURERMEDIA VO and PRODUCTION, has passed away in PHOENIX, AZ.

MAURER was also the voice of CLASSIC VINYL on SIRIUSXM Channel 26 since 2020. He was the promotion voice at over 135 stations since 1990. He was a voice actor-producer, narrated trailers, did radio imaging, webcasts, podcasts, informercials, corporate audio visual presentations.

MAURER's sister CARLA will host a celebration at ARRIVERDERCI RESTAURANT in AHWATUKEE COUNTRY CLUB in PHOENIX, AZ, on OCTOBER 19th at 6p (MT).

« see more Net News