Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Hurricane Hank / Shutterstock.com)

According to TMZ, MACHINE GUN KELLY will not be prosecuted for allegedly punching up a parking lot attendant.

The L.A. CITY ATTORNEY's OFFICE is declining to charge the punk-rapper for lack of evidence.

The parking lot attendant charged KELLY with battery, claiming he pushed him while MGK was shooting a movie with good pal MOD SON, "Good Morning With A U."

The claims had no grounds, so the DA dropped the charges without an arrest.

The parking lot attendant, JOHN MARTIN TILLI, filed the suit, claiming MGK and his crew surrounded him, getting pushed from the front and behind. He's suing for assault, battery, negligence and elder abuse -- even though he's only 49. KELLY reportedly yelled at TILLI for interrupting the shoot, but never made physical constant with him.

