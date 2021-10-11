Winners Named

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) has given out its 2021 LONDON AWARDS, honoring the top UK and European songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

ARLO PARKS won the BMI Impact Award, DEAN "INFLO" JOSIAH COVER took home the BMI Champion Award, Song Of The Year went to "Before You Go" co-written by TOM BARNES. Also, Million-Air Awards, Top 30 Pop Songs and the best in Film, TV & Visual Media awards were given out across BMI's digital and social channels.

You can see a full list of the BMI 2021 LONDON AWARDS here.

