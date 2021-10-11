Kelly, Alvarez

UNIVISION Spanish AC KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5)/LOS ANGELES has a new morning show with the debut this morning of “LEVÁNTATE CON YSAAC ALVAREZ.” ALVAREZ is moving up from afternoons at the station, with FERNANDA KELLY as his co-host. ALVAREZ replaces the long-running "EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA," hosted by OMAR VELASCO and ARGELIA ATILANO, who announced their departure last month.

“K-LOVE 107.5 FM is one of UNIVISION’s most important radio stations, so we have to always find the best talent in the industry. We were fortunate to have those individuals already part of the family. I could not be prouder of YSAAC and the entire K-LOVE content team as they look to continue the legacy of Spanish-language radio dominance in LOS ANGELES,” said Pres./GM LUIS PATIÑO. “YSAAC is beloved by our audience and, together with FERNANDA, who returns home to UNIVISION, we are thrilled to bring a unique mix of humor and heart to our morning programming slate.”

« see more Net News