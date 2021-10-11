Bing's Star on the Walk of Fame (Photo: travelview / Shutterstock.com)

Music publisher PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has purchased an interest in the assets owned by the BING CROSBY estate's HLC PROPERTIES LTD., giving it a stake in the late singer's royalties from publishing and master recordings, film and TV interests, name, likeness, brand rights, and archives.

The estate issued a statement saying, “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with PRIMARY WAVE. Going into our first meeting, our goal was to find a partner who believed in the vast life that he led, and we know PRIMARY WAVE will continue to sustain the legacy of dad.”

“BING CROSBY was one of the most influential stars of the 20th century and few could match his success over 4 decades beginning in the 1930s,” said PRIMARY WAVE CEO LARRY MESTEL. “Our team can’t wait to dive into our partnership with HARRY CROSBY, ROBERT BADER and the CROSBY family to help reintroduce BING’s music and legacy to the world.”

