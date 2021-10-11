Deal With SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM has signed JARED GUTSTADT's AUDIO UP to a first-look deal for new original exclusive scripted podcasts, audio entertainment, and co-productions across SIRIUSXM's properties. At the same time, SIRIUSXM is one of the lead investors in a $12 million Series B funding round for AUDIO UP that has just been completed, with SIRIUSXM SVP/Business Affairs and Programming Operations ANDREW MOSS joining AUDIO UP's Board of Directors.

"Podcasts have only scratched the surface of their potential as a powerful driver for discovery, and an entertainment medium with virtually no creative boundaries," said GUTSTADT, who also founded JINGLE PUNKS. "With the vast reach and wide diversity of listeners that SIRIUSXM, PANDORA and STITCHER together represent, we not only have a massive new multi-platform outlet for our original programming, but in SIRIUSXM we have a creative ally who shares our ambitions to keep pushing podcasting forward."

"Whether it's inventing a new breed of boundary-breaking original podcasts or developing innovative audio concepts that let brands and creators connect with listeners in new ways, JARED and AUDIO UP have become the place where talent meets technology," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Creative Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "AUDIO UP is known for creating podcasts that combine music, entertainment, and rich storytelling to create bold new listening experiences, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our extended SIRIUSXM family."

