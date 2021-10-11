Baby Huey

Weekend host DANNY (BABY HUEY) DELMORE has been promoted to APD at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO. DELMORE, who will continue to host SATURDAYS 3-8p and SUNDAYS 7-10p (PT) and hosts the “IN THE KLIQ” pro wrestling podcast, has been with THE BONE for 16 years, including producing the “LAMONT AND TONELLI” morning show.

PD CHASTA MICHAELS said, "BABY HUEY has been a pillar of KSAN for 16 years and it is well past time to promote him and show him how appreciated he is for his hard work and dedication. THE BONE would absolutely not be the same without his enthusiasm and devotion and I'm honored to work alongside him as we push this station forward."

HUEY added, “Since I can remember, I have always known I wanted to work in radio. I love that I can be a positive influence, entertain, connect with listeners, support local musicians and build relationships within the radio industry and community. Over the last 16 years, I have been fortunate enough to work at THE BONE and experience so much. Words cannot describe how thankful I am to CHASTA for this opportunity, and to LARRY BLUMHAGEN for believing in me. Thank you to LAMONT and TONELLI for letting me work under their wing, for their guidance and for putting up with me for this long, lol. Thank you to all the talented and creative people I have worked with over the years. Last but not least, thanks to my Dad and brother for their love and support in helping me reach my goals. I am excited for this next chapter of my career and look forward to continue entertaining the Boneheads.”

« see more Net News