ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country singer/songwriter ABBY ANDERSON for marrying her longtime boyfriend, TYLER GRAHAM, on FRIDAY (10/8) at SADDLE WOODS FARM in MURFREESBORO, TN. The two had been engaged since MAY of 2020 (NET NEWS 5/4/2020).

"I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world," ANDERSON shared in an INSTAGRAM post.

GRAHAM also took to social media, writing, "Locked down this NASHVILLE stunner and I couldn’t feel more complete. ABBY has an unmatched zest for life, and she radiates joy in a world that could use more of it. Thanks to all of our friends and family who helped make this moment so pure."

