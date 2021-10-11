December 3rd

COX MEDIA GROUP Alternative WXXJ (X106.5)/JACKSONVILLE has announced that its inaugural "X106.5 NEXT BIG THING" will take place DECEMBER 3rd at the ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATER, with BASTILLE, GIRL IN RED, NESSA BARRETT, and MOD SUN performing.

X106.5 Director Of Branding & Programming JENNA KESNECK said, "We are so thrilled to expand the NEXT BIG THING brand to the JACKSONVILLE market! Live music has always been a passion point for WXXJ’s audience and it is exciting to not only continue to bring shows to them, but to also further solidify the synergy in the alt-format within CMG."

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 10a (ET). Find more details here.

