The Wolf Is Alive In Burlington

VOX AM/FM LLC has flipped Sports WCPV (101.3 THE GAME)/BURLINGTON, VT to Country as “101.3 THE WOLF.” WCPV most recently aired ESPN programming since SEPTEMBER 2018; VOX moved the format to WEAV-A-W290AT-W246DT/PLATTSBURGH-BURLINGTON, VT, earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/1).

Using the “Everything Country” positioning statement, the station’s lineup includes the syndicated BOBBY BONES in the morning with local host RICH HASKELL. TARA MADISON in middays, “JT” TJ MICHAELS in afternoons, RICK LOGAN in nights and the syndicated CODY ALAN in overnights round out the daily lineup. MICHAELS will also serve as PD.

VP/Operations and Station Mgr. JOHN MULLETT said, "We are so excited to be launching 101.3 THE WOLF in this market. Our mission is to bring BURLINGTON and PLATTSBURGH a high energy, fun, local, relatable and current feeling Country station. I also couldn't be happier about the collection of local talent we have assembled out of the gate."

