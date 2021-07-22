-
Lee Brice Is #1 With 'Memory I Don't Mess With'
by Laura Moxley
October 11, 2021 at 9:34 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his single, "Memory I Don't Mess With." This marks Brice's ninth career #1 and fourth consecutive chart topper.
Kudos to CURB SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, Coord./Promotion BRIAN DAY and Secondary Radio Promotion RG JONES.