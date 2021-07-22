Brice (Photo:Double Down Music)

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his single, "Memory I Don't Mess With." This marks Brice's ninth career #1 and fourth consecutive chart topper.

Kudos to CURB SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, Coord./Promotion BRIAN DAY and Secondary Radio Promotion RG JONES.

Brice celebrates his #1 on stage during his performance at WIOV (I105)/Lancaster, PA's Fall Fest with his band, Curb's Allyson Gelnett and the station's Rich Creeger and Casey Allyn

