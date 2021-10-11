20-year-old NEW JERSEY native BAKER GRACE has just released her latest single "I Feel for You," from her recent EP THE SHOW IS OVER. According to GRACE, the song is about fighting for someone who is struggling with their mental health and constantly being rejected. After hearing her voice, you would be shocked at how young she is. GRACE has earned millions of streams across DSP platforms and averages hundreds of thousands of listeners on SPOTIFY. Can "I Feel for You" live up to the hype? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

