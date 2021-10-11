Crowley (Photo: a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Former NEW YORK congressman and musicFIRST Chairman JOE CROWLEY, along with the musicFIRST coalition, has issued a statement calling for CONGRESS to the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT on the third anniversary of the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT becoming law.

The statement reads, "Three years ago today, AMERICA took a huge step forward in the fight for fairness in the music industry when the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT (MMA) was signed into law. As the way we consume music changed drastically in the last decade, I was proud to be a cosponsor of the bill to ensure artists were compensated when their music was streamed on digital platforms."

The statement continues, "Unfortunately, we still have much more to do to win the fight for music fairness. While the MMA changed how we compensate artists for digital streams, it left the loophole for AM/FM radio airplay intact. For decades, radio corporations have filled their airwaves with artists’ music while escaping the responsibility of paying for this work. It's time to end this injustice. I know my former colleagues are committed to fighting for everyday working Americans, and musicians deserve the same dignity and respect. To build on the legacy of the MMA and to truly modernize the music industry, CONGRESS must pass the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT and ensure multi-billion-dollar radio corporations pay their fair share to the music creators who make the soundtrack to our lives."

For more information on the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT and MMA go to the musicFIRST website, or you can follow the coalition on TWITTER at @musicFIRST.

