Expanded Benefits For Members

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is offering its members a new slate of webinars and in-person events, as well as case studies, to provide key learnings, professional development, and enrichment within the Country music industry. The ACADEMY has also partnered with MRC DATA to offer quarterly industry insights on topics that are important to its members.

Upcoming events include panels with artist LAINEY WILSON and STEVE MOAKLER, a session about diversity in the music business, and one about wellness for members of the industry.

“The ACADEMY is honored to have the opportunity to partner with artists, industry members and respected organizations across the Country music landscape to continue expanding benefits while creating deeper value for our members through these new initiatives,” said ACM VP Artist/Industry Relations TOMMY MOORE. “It truly takes a community to make these events happen and is a testament to the hard work of the entire team. We are excited to continue to develop these events and offerings, in efforts to elevate and better serve our membership.”

New membership applications and existing membership renewals are open now with a deadline to apply by FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 7p (CT). To apply online for an ACM membership, please visit the ACM Membership platform here.

