iHEARTRADIO promos continued to lead MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 4-10. UPSIDE SERVICES, after two weeks at number five, jumped past DUCKDUCKGO to land in second place, .

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 58890 instances)

2. UPSIDE SERVICES (#5; 56329)

3. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 54361)

4. INDEED (#4; 47124)

5. BABBEL (#12; 38007)

6. STATE FARM (#18; 34829)

7. "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" PODCAST (#8; 33164)

8. VICKS (#7; 31767)

9. KOHL'S (#27; 30251)

10. CIRCLE K (--; 29839)

