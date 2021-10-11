-
iHeartRadio Promos Still On Top Of Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For October 4-10
by Perry Michael Simon
iHEARTRADIO promos continued to lead MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 4-10. UPSIDE SERVICES, after two weeks at number five, jumped past DUCKDUCKGO to land in second place, .
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 58890 instances)
2. UPSIDE SERVICES (#5; 56329)
3. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 54361)
4. INDEED (#4; 47124)
5. BABBEL (#12; 38007)
6. STATE FARM (#18; 34829)
7. "THE DOUGHERTY GANG" PODCAST (#8; 33164)
8. VICKS (#7; 31767)
9. KOHL'S (#27; 30251)
10. CIRCLE K (--; 29839)
