Tim Hill Exits WNKT (107.5 The Game)/Columbia, SC After Refusing To Get Vaccinated
by Perry Michael Simon
October 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA has fired Sports WNKT-F (107.5 THE GAME)/COLUMBIA, SC PD/morning "THE EARLY GAME" co-host TIM HILL after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
HILL, a longtime COLUMBIA sportscaster who served as Sports Director at ABC affiliate WOLO-TV for several years abd joined THE GAME in 2015 for afternoons and was named PD in 2017, posted a video on TWITTER saying that he had been denied a religious exemption and "never thought it would come to this... I'm pretty sad." He said he felt that "it was something I had to do" to set an example for his children.
CUMULUS set a deadline of TODAY (10/11) for complying with its corporate vaccine mandate for employees returning to the office.
An update pic.twitter.com/tUbEyvTyjE— Tim Hill (@TimHillSC) October 11, 2021