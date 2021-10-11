Hill

CUMULUS MEDIA has fired Sports WNKT-F (107.5 THE GAME)/COLUMBIA, SC PD/morning "THE EARLY GAME" co-host TIM HILL after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

HILL, a longtime COLUMBIA sportscaster who served as Sports Director at ABC affiliate WOLO-TV for several years abd joined THE GAME in 2015 for afternoons and was named PD in 2017, posted a video on TWITTER saying that he had been denied a religious exemption and "never thought it would come to this... I'm pretty sad." He said he felt that "it was something I had to do" to set an example for his children.

CUMULUS set a deadline of TODAY (10/11) for complying with its corporate vaccine mandate for employees returning to the office.

