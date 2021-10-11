Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for OCTOBER 4-10 showed downloads increasing 2% from the previous week and remaining down 2% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from OCTOBER 5, 2020 to OCTOBER 10, 2021 was -4% for Arts, -12% for Business, +20% for Comedy, -24% for Health & Fitness, -11% for History, -17% for News, +6% for Science, -11% for Society & Culture, +27% for Sports, and +32% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +2% for Arts, +1% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -15% for Health & Fitness, +5% for History, +3% for News, -2% for Science, -6% for Society & Culture, +6% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

« see more Net News