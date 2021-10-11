Easy Does It

ALPINE BROADCASTING/FT. MYERS has revived the Easy Listening format in the market, with a newly acquired translator, signing on WAVV-HD2-W300EF2 (EASY 107.9)/FT. MYERS. The company’s WAVV (WAVE 101.1)/FT. MYERS had been Easy Listening until two years ago when it transitioned to Gold AC; the HD2 signal picked up WAVV's Easy Listening format but only on HD2 until the new translator signed on.

Owner/GM DAVE ALPERT told ALL ACCESS, “The tower is in BONITA SPRINGS, halfway between NAPLES and FORT MYERS. The antenna is at 850 feet, so we have a really good signal. The station sounds great and we’ve gotten a really positive response from the EASY listeners, who are abundant down here in SWFL.”

« see more Net News