Atnip (Photo: Facebook)

AMBER ATNIP, the producer and co-host of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s “Taste of Country Nights” show, is departing the radio business, effective FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th, telling ALL ACCESS, “It’s been a good ride.” The five-hour show, co-hosted by EVAN PAUL, is heard on more that 110 affiliates nightly, and is distributed by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

TOWNSQUARE is on the hunt for her replacement. See the job listing and apply here.





