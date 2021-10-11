Summers

NRG MEDIA-LINCOLN/BROADCAST HOUSE MEDIA AC KBBK (B107.3)/LINCOLN has signed BROOKE SUMMERS to host mornings. She arrives at “LINCOLN’s AT-WORK STATION” from Top 40 WUHU/BOWLING GREEN, KY after a 16-year run. Additionally, she’s handing middays across the hall at Country sister KFGE (FROGGY 98), replacing cluster OM STEVE KING, who comes off the air to focus on his administrative duties.

KING said, “We are very excited that BROOKE chose LINCOLN as her home, and we are equally excited to have her join the BROADCAST HOUSE family.”

If you’re interested in joining the team to co-host mornings with SUMMERS, first hit Paylocity, and then send your best work to KING at steveking@nrgmedia.com.

