VO & Imaging Vet Rider Welcomes KRRO (103-7 The Crow)/Sioux Falls, SD To Roster
by Charese Frugé
by Charese Frugé
October 12, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Voiceover and station branding Vet RIDER adds voice imaging duties for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Rock KRRO (103-7 THE CROW)/SIOUX FALLS, SD to his growing station roster.
RIDER is represented for station imaging by NATE ZEITZ, CESD TALENT AGENCY/NY-LA NZeitz@cesdtalent.com - (212) 477-1666 and exclusively managed for station imaging by HOSS and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP - hoss@hossmgmt.com - (646) 300-0037. Click here to check out RIDER's work.