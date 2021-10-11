Rider

Voiceover and station branding Vet RIDER adds voice imaging duties for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Rock KRRO (103-7 THE CROW)/SIOUX FALLS, SD to his growing station roster.

RIDER is represented for station imaging by NATE ZEITZ, CESD TALENT AGENCY/NY-LA NZeitz@cesdtalent.com - (212) 477-1666 and exclusively managed for station imaging by HOSS and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP - hoss@hossmgmt.com - (646) 300-0037. Click here to check out RIDER's work.

