Doug Kramer

Syndicated morning/afternoon show "DOUG KRAMER Live" has added ROX RADIO GROUP Hot AC KFMD (1015 MY-FM)/GREENLAND, AR, to the list of affiliates carrying the program in afternoons.

The move marks a return to the market for KRAMER, who was at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KMXF (HOT 101.9)FAYETTEVILLE, AR, for more than a decade.

KRAMER is currently looking to add stations in the Top 40/Hot AC/Country formats, offering cash or barter. He also has NEXGEN and WIDEORBIT and is capable of sending out daily shows for all day parts.

Reach out to KRAMER, here.

