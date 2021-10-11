-
'Doug Kramer Live' Now Heard On Mornings At KFMD (101.5 My-FM)/Greenland, AR
by Roy Trakin
October 12, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
Syndicated morning show "DOUG KRAMER Live" has added ROX RADIO GROUP Hot AC KFMD (1015 MY-FM)/GREENLAND, AR, to the list of affiliates carrying the program.
The move marks a return to the market for KRAMER, who was at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KMXF (HOT 101.9)FAYETTEVILLE, AR, for more than a decade.
KRAMER is currently looking to add stations in the Top 40/Hot AC/Country formats, offering cash or barter. He also has NEXGEN and WIDEORBIT and is capable of sending out daily shows for all day parts.