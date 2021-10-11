Smith And Englebrecht

PROMOSUITE has named ANDREW SMITH Dir./Product Integrity and MIKE ENGLEBRECHT as Dir./Client Services & Business Process Automation. SMITH will serve as the liaison between sales, client services and the product development teams. ENGLEBRECHT will lead the Client Services team.

PROMOSUITE CEO ROCCO MACRI commented, "ANDREW and MIKE are unique talents who both have displayed extreme passion for delivering quality service to our radio customers. ANDREW has excelled in a variety of roles for us, working daily with clients, our product team, sales and the client service team. He's got a great grasp of our client's needs and will be a tremendous asset to our product development team. Meanwhile, MIKE's reputation in the industry preceded him. We brought him in as a consultant, and we were immediately impressed by his enthusiasm and leadership. We look forward to watching both flourish in their new positions."

SMITH came to PROMOSUITE in 2013 as Operations Coordinator and was then promoted to Dir./Client Services.

SMITH said, "ROCCO & CHRIS have given me the opportunity to grow and advance professionally over the last 8+ years. I'm excited for this new opportunity to work alongside our incredible product development team."

ENGLEBRECHT spent many years at EMMIS RADIO, EMMIS INTERACTIVE and NEXTRADIO before starting his own company in 2018.

ENGLEBRECHT said, "I enjoy helping people leverage technology to solve problems and transform their business operations in the process. What we are building here at PROMOSUITE will help our customers do exactly that."

