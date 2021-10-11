Photographer LISA S. JOHNSON's "Immortal Axes: Guitars That Rock" is a new collection of guitar photos, documenting the legendary instruments of more than 150 music icons, including B.B. KING, JOAN JETT, KURT COBAIN, KEITH RICHARDS, ST. VINCENT, THE BEATLES, JIMI HENDRIX, LITA FORD and BUCK OWENS.

JOHNSON's book is a follow-up to her acclaimed debut, "Rock Star Guitars," which came out in 2013. Each photograph is accompanied by a piece of musical history in the form of an anecdote or a personal storytelling moment from LISA about the artists and their guitars.

“Guitars are special instruments,” writes PETER FRAMPTON in his foreword. “Like STRADIVARIUS and GUARNERI violins made in the 18th century, they need to be treasured and documented for future generations. In many ways, that’s what this wonderful book is all about:... preserving guitar history.”

“It was an honor to work on this important book with LISA over the last few years,” states "Immortal Axes" book editor BRAD TOLINSKI, who spent 25 years as EDITOR-IN-CHIEF of GUITAR WORLD MAGAZINE. “Her diligence in pursuing these guitars and capturing their true character was inspiring, and her personal memories of her encounters help make each image leap off the page. You may never get a chance to hold these guitars or see them in person. Few of us ever will. But no worries - LISA and her camera have it covered, and as you have seen, it was in the best of hands.”

As LISA describes it, “I like to infuse cosmic guitar and sacred geometry motifs to inspire the reader to look within, just as the music does.”

