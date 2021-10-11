Tom Evans Krause

TOM EVANS KRAUSE has retired after more than 27 years as Director Of Broadcast Operations for GREEN RIVER COLLEGE's Alternative KGRG/SEATTLE. He supervised the broadcasting degree program, taught classes and managed a department that boasted the likes of KISW/SEATTLE's BOB RIVERS, KIRO/SEATTLE's CHARLIE HARGER and KUBE/SEATTLE's STEPHEN KILBREATH.

KGRG has been the launching pad for many alternative artists, including NIRVANA, MXPX, MODEST MOUSE, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE.

Prior to joining GREEN RIVER COLLEGE, KRAUSE spent 17 years in radio, with stints at KPRQ/SALT LAKE CITY, KBBK/BOISE, ID, and WSRZ/SARASPTA.FL

In 1990,KRAUSE formed TOM EVANS MARKETING - SEATTLE, a consulting firm for the radio and music industries. He began teaching at GREEN RIVER in 1994, and stopped consulting in 2000.

