Adding To True Crime Roster

The true crime podcasts "TRUE CRIME ALL THE TIME UNSOLVED" and "THIS IS MONSTERS" have moved to PODCASTONE.

The weekly "TRUE CRIME ALL THE TIME UNSOLVED" was launched by MIKE FERGUSON and MIKE GIBSON in 2017 and, true to its name, examines unsolved crimes through history; "THIS IS MONSTERS," hosted by a construction worker named JILES, looks at the "worst people to ever walk the planet."

PODCADTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "With the addition of TRUE CRIME ALL THE TIME UNSOLVED and THIS IS MONSTERS PODCASTONE continues to build on the compelling and original true crime genre. Our growth strategy demonstrates our expert knowledge of what drives podcast download numbers and advertiser generated revenue and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome these shows to our network."

« see more Net News