Thursday Debut

ESPN has a new men's college basketball podcast on tap starting this week. "BALD MEN ON CAMPUS," debuting THURSDAY (10/14), is an audio version of the ACC NETWORK TV show of the same name, hosted by JAY BILIS, LAPHONSO ELLIS, and SETH GREENBERG.

“Nothing has made me want to grow hair more than being a part of BALD MEN ON CAMPUS,” said BILAS. “This podcast gives us the opportunity to talk about all the biggest issues in college basketball with the best coaches and players as guests and the best broadcasters in the business as hosts… and the most humble.”

ELLIS said, “I'm excited to join my fellow bald headed brethren on BALD MEN ON CAMPUS the podcast! We will talk about all things college hoops, have player/coach interviews, give team/player analysis and more in a light but informative way! I can't wait!!!”

GREENBERG added that the “BALD MEN ON CAMPUS podcast will be a conversation with three basketball lifers that look at the game through their own unique prism. We will bring on coaches and other unique voices of the game.”

