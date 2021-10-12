Signs Deal

UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA (UMA), a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), has entered a multi-year partnership agreement with GRAMMY award winning singer YOUSSOU NDOUR's company TBI PUBLISHING S.A.

NDOUR said, "From AFRICA to the World... Let's go UNIVERSAL."

UMA Mgr. Dir. FRANCK KACOU added, "It is an honor and great pride for UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA, to have gained the trust of such a monumental figure in AFRICAN music culture. YOUSSOU NDOUR has inspired multiple generations of music fans, each time with his impressive relevance, social resonance and most importantly with his timeless songwriting.

"His incomparable voice is a strong symbol of the direction we have taken over the past couple of years with UMA, establishing the company as a true home for AFRICAN artists and music, and a bridge to audiences around the world through our network of labels around the world. I am convinced that YOUSSOU NDOUR's future releases with UMA will add to his already long list of international successes at the service of the continent and continue to build on his powerful and lasting artistic legacy.”

