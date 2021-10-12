New Home

Comedy horror podcast "THE LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT," which left its SPOTIFY exclusive deal earlier this year, has signed a deal with SIRIUSXM's STITCHER for wide distribution. The three-year deal includes a new live radio show on SIRIUSXM's FACTION TALK coming in FEBRUARY, to be hosted by the podcast's BEN KISSEL, MARCUS PARKS, and HENRY ZEBROWSKI.

"This podcast has seen us all grow and change over the years, and as our needs continue to evolve we cannot stress enough the importance of being accessible to our listeners and having access to a truly unmatched community of fellow podcasters," said ZEBROWSKI. "We're beyond thrilled to work with SIRIUSXM in this next step of our podcasting journey. Through this agreement we can meet our loyal fans where they are and keep our unique, morbid vision alive."

"LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT is the preeminent comedy horror podcast, and we're thrilled to have them join us," said SIRIUSXM SVP/Talk Programming MEGAN LIBERMAN. "Their meticulously researched stories combined with the charm and dark wit of the hosts makes for a hilariously morbid and even educational good time. Adding a show on SIRIUSXM will give them one more way to connect with their community of listeners."

