Beta Test

THE NEW YORK TIMES is heading into a beta test of its own podcasting and audio app.

The paper is recruiting testers for "NEW YORK TIMES AUDIO," an app that will offer TIMES podcasts, audio articles, magazine pieces from NEW YORK MAGAZINE, ROLLING STONE, and others, and the THIS AMERICAN LIFE archive.

The app is being made available in a private beta for iPhones; invitations to a select number of users are going out beginning TODAY.

