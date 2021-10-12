Bouvard

The CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog's latest post recounts research showing signs that may lead to further recovery of audience for AM/FM radio, including trends in GOOGLE searches and APPLE Maps.

Among the highlights in the post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD are falling numbers for GOOGLE searches about COVID-19, indicating a lessening of concern about the virus; GEOPATH figures showing increased travel miles in SEPTEMBER; rising driving search volumes in APPLE Maps; more commuting to work than marketers and agencies assume; and PPM numbers from NIELSEN showing listening up 4% year-over-year while diary measurement remains steady.

