Funk (Photo: Ed Rode)

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) has added LAUREN FUNK as Sr. Creative Director. FUNK will be responsible for managing ENDURANCE’s relationships with its roster of songwriters and artists while identifying new and promising talent. She joins EMG from BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC, where she spent seven years on the creative team and worked with MAREN MORRIS, MEGHAN TRAINOR, TENILLE TOWNES, and others.

EMG President MICHAEL MARTIN said, “LAUREN’s passion for songs, songwriters and artists is what makes her truly stand out as a creative director. We are excited to welcome LAUREN to the EMG family and kickstart her new creative journey together.”

