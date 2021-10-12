Tenille Townes (Photo: John Shearer)

The first-ever "OPRY NEXTSTAGE Live In Concert" event, a GRAND OLE OPRY-style show featuring performers from the "OPRY NEXTSTAGE" program highlighting new and developing artists, is set to take place on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE. COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's TENILLE TOWNES will host the event as well as perform, along with 2021 "NEXTSTAGE" artists PARKER McCOLLUM, NIKO MOON, HAILEY WHITTERS, LAINEY WILSON and NOVEMBER's featured artist, PRISCILLA BLOCK, along with "NEXTSTAGE" alumnus TRAVIS DENNING.

“It is an honor to be a part of the 'OPRY NEXTSTAGE' family, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to host and play at this event,” said TOWNES. “Feeling the support and belief from the GRAND OLE OPRY in the beginning of going after this dream is a pretty incredible thing. Stepping into that circle to play, you can’t help but feel inspired by all the footsteps who have come before and feeling the continuation of that legacy with everybody playing this show is a really cool thing to be a part of.”

“We’ve been able to showcase incredible talent through 'OPRY NEXTSTAGE' so far this year,” said OPRY Dir./Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT. “'OPRY NEXTSTAGE' was created with the goal to invest in the next generation of OPRY performers by sharing their music, stories and personalities with fans across our family of brands. We look forward to welcoming many of them back to the OPRY stage to celebrate another successful year.”

Tickets will start at $29 and are available for purchase here.

