Martiny (SMP Photo: Ivan Weiss)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has upped MOSES MARTINY to SVP/Global Digital Commercial Strategy.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING President, Global Digital ANTONY BEBAWI commented, "MOSES has consistently demonstrated the value that he brings to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and its songwriters through his important contributions to our digital licensing strategy and the negotiation of key U.K. and international deals. I am really excited that he taking on this expanded role, and I look forward to working together as we continue to drive growth for SMP’s songwriters."

MARTINY added, "I am honoured to have this opportunity to further advance our global digital strategy alongside our incredible team and to help grow income for SMP songwriters in this evolving market. I look forward to working with existing and new digital partners to enable innovation and create new financial opportunities for songwriters."

