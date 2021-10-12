NEW ZEALAND artist BALU BRIGADA has just released their second single “Favourite Clothes," from an upcoming EP. The multi-instrumentalist and producer duo have been creating music together since they were 12 years old and continued to sharpen their songwriting and production chops until PIERRE reached 18, that lucky number the allowed them to perform in bars. Take a listen to another preview of what's to come on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

