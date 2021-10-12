L.A. Based Label Adds Nashville

LOS ANGELES-based EDGEOUT RECORDS has opened a NASHVILLE office, located at UMG’s iconic EAST IRIS STUDIOS (formerly HOUSE OF BLUES STUDIOS) in BERRY HILL. The NASHVILLE office will be managed by EDGEOUT’s L.A. staff, based out of UMG’s SANTA MONICA office. JENA YANNOVE, EDGEOUT’s Sr. Director of Digital Media & Content, is relocating to NASHVILLE to oversee day-to-day operations.

The label currently includes guitar-dance artist ASHBA, pop-rock band THE REVELRIES, pop/rock-blues band BLUPHORIA, alternative rock band THE JACKS and pop-punk band STRATEJACKET.

EDGEOUT’s Founder, TONY GUANCI, said, "With all the emerging young Rock bands and artists in NASHVILLE, we felt it important and necessary to have a presence. We have already begun working on a number of exciting opportunities to support the NASHVILLE music scene and are thrilled to be located at UMG's historic EAST IRIS STUDIOS.”

