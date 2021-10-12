-
NON-COMMvention Returns In Person For 2022
by John Schoenberger
October 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM (PT)
After two years in the virtual world, the annual NON-COMMVENTION will return to UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and WORLD CAFE LIVE in PHILADELPHIA on MAY 3rd-6th, 2022.
This will be the 20th time the community of Triple A public radio stations and their music industry friends have gathered in person to discuss the state of business and enjoy music showcases. The event will follow a familiar format, with an opening party TUESDAY NIGHT and concluding with FRIDAY's Free at Noon show.
Now is the time to reach out to NON-COMM founder DAN REED to discuss artist showcases as well as sponsorship opportunities. Reach out to REED at Dan@XPN.org.
As things progress, the latest developments can be found at TheTop22.com.