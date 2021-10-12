Special Guests To Be Announced In Coming Weeks

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93-3 ALT AZ)/PHOENIX announces "THE UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY PARTY" returns SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th at MESA AMPHTHEATRE with WEEZER and special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 10a (PT) with a presale starting on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th. Find more info here.

