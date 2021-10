Tyga (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper TYGA has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. The charges stem from a confrontation at TYGA's LOS ANGELES home with ex-girlfriend, CAMARYN SWANSON. Bail has been set at $50,000.

TMZ reports that TYGA and his team had been in conversation with LAPD officials and turned himself in this morning (10/12).

