Christian Music Broadcasters Music & Programming Summit Deadline 10/15
by Todd Stach
October 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM (PT)
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Music & Programming Summit will be a virtual event on (10/22), but the deadline to register is FRIDAY (10/15).
Main stage sessions include:
JACOBS MEDIA GM & VP PAUL JACOBS reveals key findings from the CMB 2021 Tech Survey.
GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM) & Christian Pop/Hip Hop KXBS (BOOST RADIO)/ST. LOUIS PD MIKE COUCHMAN shares how to plan for the future without sacrificing the present.
STREAMING PROMOTIONS CEO MICHAEL SLOANE dives into how music consumption online impacts radio.
WIZARD ACADEMY Chancellor DANIEL WHITTINGTON tackles the question, "Is Becky Still The Target?"
Breakout sessions feature:
What To Do With Worship Music
How To Prioritze Creativity For You And Your Team
Real-Time Music Meeting
Find out more or register here.