Collins

DOUG COLLINS, the former GEORGIA Congressman who came in third place in the special election for Senate last year despite his endorsement by DONALD TRUMP, is hosting a podcast for SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. "THE DOUG COLLINS PODCAST" will debut on OCTOBER 25th; COLLINS also hosts an hour-long daily radio show for JOHN FREDERICKS' News-Talk WMLB-A (FREEDOM WMLB AM 1690)/AVONDALE ESTATES-ATLANTA, GA.

“For years, I was so impressed with DOUG COLLINS as a Congressman,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “When we had the opportunity to bring him over to the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK, we moved fast. He will be a great addition to our lineup, and will help us save the country we all love.”

COLLINS, who served as a representative of TRUMP in the former president's attempt to overturn GEORGIA's election and sparred with the state's Republican Secretary of State BRAD RAFFENSPERGER over TRUMP's false claims of fraud, said, “I am excited to be hosting a podcast that will give conservatives the tools they need to go out into the marketplace of ideas and stand up for what we believe in. Our country desperately needs to hear how a little idea that started with our Founding Fathers -- the pursuit of happiness -- has shaped our country into who we are today: the best nation in the world. This podcast will explore all topics ranging from politics to life advice and will blend them together for a well-rounded discussion that people can listen to and use to get the most out of life.”

« see more Net News