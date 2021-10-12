This year's presenters

CMT has announced that GARTH BROOKS, actress CONNIE BRITTON, ERIC CHURCH, LADY A, MICHAEL W. SMITH, dancer MISTY COPELAND, MORGAN EVANS and NELLY will be the presenters for TOMORROW's (10/13) "CMT Artists of the Year" special. The show will honor previously reported artists (NET NEWS 9/16) CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS and 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 9/23). BROOKS will be honoring fellow COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER RANDY TRAVIS with the "Artist of a Lifetime" award (NET NEWS 9/30).

Previously announced artists BOYS II MEN, JONAS BROTHERS, KEVIN OLUSOLA of group PENATONIX, WALKER HAYES and YOLA are scheduled to perform along with the five honorees (NET NEWS 10/8).

The 90-minute special is set to air live on CMT from NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER TOMORROW (10/13) at 8p (CT).

