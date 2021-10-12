-
Garth Brooks Among The Eight Celebrities To Present 'CMT Artists Of The Year' Awards
by Laura Moxley
October 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM (PT)
CMT has announced that GARTH BROOKS, actress CONNIE BRITTON, ERIC CHURCH, LADY A, MICHAEL W. SMITH, dancer MISTY COPELAND, MORGAN EVANS and NELLY will be the presenters for TOMORROW's (10/13) "CMT Artists of the Year" special. The show will honor previously reported artists (NET NEWS 9/16) CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS and 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 9/23). BROOKS will be honoring fellow COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER RANDY TRAVIS with the "Artist of a Lifetime" award (NET NEWS 9/30).
Previously announced artists BOYS II MEN, JONAS BROTHERS, KEVIN OLUSOLA of group PENATONIX, WALKER HAYES and YOLA are scheduled to perform along with the five honorees (NET NEWS 10/8).
The 90-minute special is set to air live on CMT from NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER TOMORROW (10/13) at 8p (CT).